Top 5 movies starring Fahadh Faasil you should watch before ‘Pushpa 2’

The anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule is electrifying. Amidst this, Fahadh Faasil's exceptional talent shines, with a new poster celebrating his portrayal of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, adding to the excitement for the film's release. Apart from this, the Malyalam actor's versatility, with over 50 films, has cemented his status as a pan-Indian star with unparalleled acting prowess. Here are some of his best works, take a look -