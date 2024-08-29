Top 5 movies starring Fahadh Faasil you should watch before ‘Pushpa 2’

The anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule is electrifying. Amidst this, Fahadh Faasil's exceptional talent shines, with a new poster celebrating his portrayal of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, adding to the excitement for the film's release. Apart from this, the Malyalam actor's versatility, with over 50 films, has cemented his status as a pan-Indian star with unparalleled acting prowess. Here are some of his best works, take a look -
This 2014 film is a Malayalam film celebrated for its timeless appeal, blending humour and emotion. The story follows three cousins, including Fahadh Faasil's character Das, as they navigate life in Bangalore. Fahadh’s nuanced performance adds depth to the film’s exploration of identity, desire, and the essence of life.
In Dileesh Pothan's directorial debut, Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), Fahadh stars as Mahesh, a mild-mannered photographer from Idukki who gets drawn into a conflict with a local bully. This revenge tale is infused with humor and clever dialogues.
In Dileesh Pothan's 2017 crime drama Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Fahadh shines as a petty thief whose actions set off a chaotic chain of events. His nuanced portrayal of a flawed yet sympathetic character earned him the Best Supporting Actor award at the 65th National Film Awards. Though a crime drama, the simplicity and the class struggle shown in the film will melt your hearts.
Directed by debutant Madhu C Narayanan, this film is a family drama set in the fishing village of Kumbalangi, Kerala. Fahadh brilliantly portrays Shammi Sreenivasan, an egotistical and controlling character, using subtle expressions to convey his psychological flaws. His performance earned him the Best Character Actor award at the 50th Kerala State Film Awards in 2020.
Aavesham follows three teenagers who move to Bangalore and become entangled with a local gangster to seek revenge, after a fight with a gang of seniors at their college. Fahadh leads the cast, supported by Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles.
Story by Twinkle Hemani