Babil Khan reflects on two years of ‘Qala’; pens a heartfelt tribute to his debut film

In a heartfelt message, Babil expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am incredibly thankful to Anvita Ma'am for giving me the opportunity to be part of a film as beautiful as Qala. The experience of contributing to such a stunning fusion of art, music, and storytelling was overwhelming. The bond I formed with my character, Jagan, is something deeply personal to me, and it will forever hold a special place in my heart as my very first Bollywood performance. I feel privileged to have been a part of this authentic and remarkable cinematic journey.”

Since Qala, Babil has continued to earn praise for his roles in projects such as Friday Night Plan and The Railway Men. Looking ahead, he is set to star in Amit Golani’s upcoming film, Log Out, which will premiere at the prestigious Mar del Plata International Film Festival in Argentina. With more exciting projects on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Babil’s promising career.