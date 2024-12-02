Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting, says, ‘Coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time’

Actor Vikrant Massey, currently riding high on the success of The Sabarmati Report, has announced his decision to retire from acting at the age of 37. Sharing his plans on Instagram, Vikrant revealed that he feels it’s time to “recalibrate and go back home.”

The announcement came as a surprise to fans on Monday morning. Vikrant, who will next appear in Zero Se Restart, penned an emotional note:

“Hello, the last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home—as a husband, father, and son, and also as an actor.”

He added that 2025 will mark his final year in acting, “So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time, until time deems right. Last two movies and many years of memories. Thank you again—for everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”