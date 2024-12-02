Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting, says, ‘Coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time’

Actor Vikrant Massey, currently riding high on the success of The Sabarmati Report, has announced his decision to retire from acting at the age of 37. Sharing his plans on Instagram, Vikrant revealed that he feels it’s time to “recalibrate and go back home.”
The announcement came as a surprise to fans on Monday morning. Vikrant, who will next appear in Zero Se Restart, penned an emotional note:
“Hello, the last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home—as a husband, father, and son, and also as an actor.”
He added that 2025 will mark his final year in acting, “So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time, until time deems right. Last two movies and many years of memories. Thank you again—for everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”
Vikrant is currently working on Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Starting his career in television with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom in 2007, Vikrant appeared in popular shows like Dharam Veer, Qubool Hai, and Balika Vadhu. His film debut came in 2013 with Lootera, and he went on to star in critically acclaimed films like A Death in the Gunj, Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, and the sleeper hit 12th Fail.
Vikrant married actress Sheetal Thakur in 2022, and the couple welcomed their son in February 2024. Announcing the joyous news, Vikrant shared, “For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son.”
As Vikrant prepares to bid adieu, fans are celebrating his remarkable journey and looking forward to his final projects.