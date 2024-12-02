Vishal Mishra’s soulful voice lights up ‘Tomar Akashey’ from ‘Shontaan’

Renowned Bollywood singer Vishal Mishra brings his heartfelt vocals to Tomar Akashey, the latest song from Raj Chakraborty’s upcoming Bengali film Shontaan. The track, unveiled by SVF, has been composed by the talented Jeet Gannguli. The song captures a tender yet intense father-son relationship, portrayed by Mithun Chakraborty and Ritwick Chakraborty. Through evocative lyrics and a moving melody, Tomar Akashey explores themes of longing and reconciliation. The music video offers a glimpse into the struggles and dilemmas faced by the characters, weaving powerful emotions with compelling visuals.
Speaking about his experience, Vishal Mishra shared, “The song connects with universal emotions of love and longing. It was a joy to sing something so meaningful.” Director Raj Chakraborty emphasised the role of music in his storytelling. “Music is the soul of my films. With Jeet Gannguli creating the soundtrack and Vishal Mishra lending his incredible voice, Shontaan’s music feels deeply personal and relatable,” he said.
Shontaan, slated for a December 20, 2024 release, is already making waves for its heartfelt narrative and impactful soundtrack. With Jeet Gannguli’s signature style and Vishal Mishra’s voice, Tomar Akashey has set high expectations for the film.