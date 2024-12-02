Vishal Mishra’s soulful voice lights up ‘Tomar Akashey’ from ‘Shontaan’

Speaking about his experience, Vishal Mishra shared, “The song connects with universal emotions of love and longing. It was a joy to sing something so meaningful.” Director Raj Chakraborty emphasised the role of music in his storytelling. “Music is the soul of my films. With Jeet Gannguli creating the soundtrack and Vishal Mishra lending his incredible voice, Shontaan’s music feels deeply personal and relatable,” he said.

Shontaan, slated for a December 20, 2024 release, is already making waves for its heartfelt narrative and impactful soundtrack. With Jeet Gannguli’s signature style and Vishal Mishra’s voice, Tomar Akashey has set high expectations for the film.