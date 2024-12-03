'Feludar Goyendagiri 2: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr' to premiere on December 20

Christmas is going to be extra special with the release of Feludar Goyendagiri 2: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr on December 20th. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, this latest instalment of the beloved Feluda series promises a suspense-packed journey through the picturesque valleys of Kashmir.

The story revolves around a retired judge, Siddheshwar Mallick, whose past decisions lead to a web of revenge and murder. Against the serene yet chilling backdrop of Gulmarg, Khilanmarg, and Pahalgam, Feluda takes on his most challenging case yet. With murder, mystery, and emotional depth, this series is sure to keep viewers hooked.

Tota Roy Choudhury reprises his role as Feluda, bringing his signature precision and charisma to the iconic detective. Anirban Chakrabarti adds humor and warmth as Jatayu, while Kalpan Mitra returns as the ever-curious Topshe. Rajatava Dutta delivers a compelling performance as the haunted judge, Siddheshwar Mallick. Supporting them are Riddhi Sen as Sushanto, the judge’s loyal secretary, and Sawon Chakraborty as Vijay Mallick, the troubled son caught in a whirlwind of conspiracies. Speaking about the series, director Srijit Mukherji said, “With a phenomenal cast and the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir, this chapter is truly a gift for Feluda fans.”