Mandira Bedi returns to the silver screen with ‘Identity’

Mandira Bedi, known for her iconic roles as an actor, as well as being on the forefront of sports, especially cricket in our country is back donning the acting hat. Mandira will be seen in the Malayalam film Identity, which also stars Tovino Thomas, Trisha, Vinay Rai, and others. Mandira who had made her film debut with the iconic Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, later went on to experiment across her career including Saaho, starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and more. And now, Identity marks Mandira's first Malayalam film.

Speaking about working across mediums and languages, Mandira says, "Identity is one project that had me the first time I heard the script. I knew that this was something I had never done before. And for me, it's not the medium or the language but what grips me the first time is that when I hear about the role. I'm excited because films made in the South Indian entertainment industry today have such huge viewership and are no longer meant only for a certain market. They are watched globally and hence, as actors we are getting a larger audience."

On the sports front, Mandira recently took up pickleball as a sport to support and has become the face of pickleball for India. Already having set a bar in sports and massively helped push Women's cricket in our country, Mandira continues to juggle between sports and acting as she remains one of the fittest personalities in our country.