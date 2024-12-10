Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia makes history, becomes the first female Indian director to be nominated for the awards

Payal Kapadia added another feather to her golden hat after securing a historical Best Director Motion Picture nomination for the Golden Globes Awards 2025 for All We Imagine As Light (AWIAL). This is the first time that an Indian director has been nominated in this category. She has been nominated alongside notable filmmakers like Sean Baker (for Anora), Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) and others.
After winning the prestigious Grand Prix award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, this film has now received another much-deserved global recognition. AWIAL is now also a Golden Globes contender after being nominated in the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category.
Starring Divya Prabha, Kani Kusruti, and Chhaya Kadam in the lead roles, this also recently bagged the award for the Best International Feature at the 2024 Gotham Awards beating fellow nominees like Vermiglio, Hard Truths, Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell and others.
Submitted as as a collaborated project between the USA, France and India, AWIAL was also shortlisted by France as its official entry for the 2025 Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. Notably, India's entry for the same is Laapata Ladies renamed as Lost Ladies in a poster promoting it as India's official entry to the Oscars.