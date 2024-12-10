Golden Globes 2025: Star-studded lineup, honourees and exclusive highlights

Jacques Audiard’s musical Emilia Pérez, about a drug lord undergoing gender-affirming surgery, leads with 10 nominations, ahead of Wicked, Conclave, and The Brutalist.

Denzel Washington, with his 11th nomination, is now the most-nominated Black performer in Globes history.

First-time nominees include Ariana Grande, Dakota Fanning, Zoe Saldaña, and Pamela Anderson, the latter surprising many with her nod for The Last Showgirl.

On the television front, The Bear leads with five nominations, while Steve Martin earns his fourth consecutive nod for Only Murders in the Building.

Honourees