Golden Globes 2025: Star-studded lineup, honourees and exclusive highlights

The Golden Globes are set to dazzle audiences on January 5, 2025, with a lineup of big-name nominees including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, and Ariana Grande. The ceremony, marking its 82nd edition will be streamed on Paramount+.
Comedian and Emmy-nominated actor Nikki Glaser will take centre stage as the host. Known for her sharp wit and memorable roast appearances, Nikki follows last year’s host, Jo Koy.
Jacques Audiard’s musical Emilia Pérez, about a drug lord undergoing gender-affirming surgery, leads with 10 nominations, ahead of Wicked, Conclave, and The Brutalist.
Denzel Washington, with his 11th nomination, is now the most-nominated Black performer in Globes history.
First-time nominees include Ariana Grande, Dakota Fanning, Zoe Saldaña, and Pamela Anderson, the latter surprising many with her nod for The Last Showgirl.
On the television front, The Bear leads with five nominations, while Steve Martin earns his fourth consecutive nod for Only Murders in the Building.
Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her illustrious career, spanning powerful roles in Fences, The Woman King, and How to Get Away with Murder.
Ted Danson, a three-time Globes winner, will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award for his contributions to television, including iconic roles in Cheers and The Good Place. Both awards will be presented at a gala dinner on January 3 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa will return to curate the menu, featuring signature dishes from the celeb-favorite Nobu Restaurants. Highlights include the Gold Standard Roll—sushi topped with gold flakes and caviar—and other favourites like black cod and sashimi salad.
Known for its glamorous atmosphere and status as the first major awards show of the season, the Globes provide a platform for Oscar hopefuls to gain momentum. This year, with its fresh hosts, diverse nominees, and high-profile honourees, the Golden Globes are poised to shine brighter than ever.