Kanu Behl takes us through his film, Despatch, starring Manoj Bajpayee, before its release on December 13

A

For the character Prerna, we did a lot of auditions and looked in six cities for the correct actor to be able to pull off the part. Arrchita emerged as a strong contender for the part and eventually we were able to cast her after a few rounds of auditions and a workshop process. For Noori, I had pretty much written the part for Rii, as I had been following her work for a while and was fascinated by her personality and range as a performer. For Shweta, again, Shahana was pretty much the first person that I approached for the part as I felt that she had strong emotional resonance with the character, not to discount for a second her brilliance as an actor! That became the clincher!