Richa Chadha and Kani Kusruti shine as ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ bags two Independent Spirit Award nominations

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production, Girls Will Be Girls, continues its global success by earning two prestigious nominations at the 40th Independent Spirit Awards. Directed by Shuchi Talati and produced under the couple’s banner, Pushing Buttons Studio, the film is competing for the John Cassavetes Award, recognising the best films made with a budget under USD 1 million. This nomination credits both Richa and Shuchi for their creative contributions.
Additionally, Kani Kusruti, the film’s lead actor, has earned a nomination for Best Supporting Performance, further solidifying the film's standing in the global independent cinema circuit. The coming-of-age drama, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, has been widely appreciated at various international festivals. Following its theatrical release in the US, UK, and France, Girls Will Be Girls will now debut in India on December 18 on Prime Video.
Richa shared her excitement, saying, “To be recognised for the John Cassavetes Award is a huge honour, and seeing Kani’s hard work celebrated makes it even more special.”
Ali added, “This is a proud moment for independent cinema. These nominations prove that stories rooted in Indian culture can resonate worldwide. We are excited to bring this film to Indian audiences on Prime Video.”
Girls Will Be Girls explores themes of adolescence, family dynamics, and gender roles, presenting an honest and emotional narrative. The Independent Spirit Awards, which celebrate achievements in independent filmmaking, will take place in Los Angeles in February 2025. With two nominations and an upcoming release in India, the film continues to break barriers and pave the way for more Indian stories on the global stage.