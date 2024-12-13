Robert Connolly returns with ‘Force of Nature: The Dry 2’ at Chennai International Film Festival

Australian filmmaker Robert Connolly, whose mystery thriller drama The Dry (2020) had everyone sit up and take notice, is back with the sequel, Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (2024), with Hollywood star Eric Bana reprising his character as Federal Police Agent Aaron Folk. And the icing on the cake is that the thrilling sequel is all set to be screened at the Chennai International Film Festival this weekend.
The filmmaker, who has in his armour, projects like Balibo, Three Dollars, and The Bank, tells us, "I had the privilege of attending the Goa International Film Festival with Force of Nature, where our premiere was very well received, and was an incredibly rewarding experience. I’m thrilled that it’s now set to screen in Chennai. One of the primary inspirations for these films has always been my love for cinema that is deeply connected to landscape. Growing up in the Australian bush, I’ve always been fascinated by how the landscape itself can become a character in a story. For both The Dry and Force of Nature, the Australian landscape plays a significant role. For example, Force of Nature introduces audiences to the ancient subtropical rainforest in the Victorian wilderness—an area near where I grew up. This emphasis on landscape is something I cherish, as it transports audiences to worlds they’ve never experienced before."
Since The Dry opened to positive feeback, ask Connolly, if that sort of became a pressure on him to perform well and he says, "When making a sequel, there’s always a delicate balance between meeting audience expectations and doing something new. The Dry resonated with audiences, and so with the sequel, there was pressure to make it fresh while retaining the elements that made the first film successful. We didn’t want to repeat the same story, so we made bold choices, like focusing on a group of five women on a corporate retreat who get lost in the bush, with only one returning. While it's still a detective story, it offers something different to keep the audience engaged."
The filmmaker says that filming in the remote terrain resented its own set of challenges. "We filmed in winter, in very remote valleys that had never been used in a film before. The conditions were harsh—raining, cold, leeches, and challenging terrain—but the result was an authentic experience that I believe is critical for storytelling. In a world filled with visual effects and artificial settings, the authenticity of filming in such a real environment adds depth and believability to the story. As tough as it was for the crew, I believe the magic of cinema lies in capturing something real and visceral."
Talking about his experience working with Eric Bana, Connolly tells us, "He’s a friend, and we work a lot together. He is tremendously generous and modest.He doesn’t act like a celebrity and is truly a part of the team.”
Ask him about the perception that Australian films get overshadowed by American or British films, and the filmmaker says that it is true to some extent, especially because of the English language. "Australian cinema has to compete with Hollywood's massive budget films. However, I’m proud of the success of The Dry and Force of Nature, as they’ve done well commercially in Australia, proving that big, commercially successful films can be made in Australia too. That’s one reason I find the Indian film industry so fascinating. Despite the global dominance of Hollywood, Indian cinema is incredibly popular in Australia, especially among the large Indian community. It’s interesting to see how contemporary commercial Indian cinema is gaining recognition in Australia as well. I’ve enjoyed a few over the years and the most recent one that caught my attention is All We Imagine As Light, which was nominated for a Golden Globe. I’m also fascinated by the rising wave of contemporary commercial Indian cinema, which has begun to find success internationally."
The filmmaker is now working on his next project project called Shiver, based on a book by author Nikki Gemmell. "It’s a love story set against the backdrop of Antarctica and climate change, featuring a young journalist and a scientist. The film is in the final stages of financing and casting. It’s exciting to explore how the Antarctic, a place of global concern, serves as the setting for this intimate love story. I'm excited to bring that world to audiences, hopefully including those in Chennai, and give them a sense of a place they've never been."
Robert recently tested waters on the production side as well with The Surfer, starring Nicolas Cage. “ I recently took on the role of producer for The Surfer, an Australian-Irish co-production starring Nicolas Cage. Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, it premiered at Cannes this year to great reception. Co-productions, which were once viewed with skepticism, now seem like the future. They allow for stories that cross cultural boundaries, which is particularly exciting when you think about the shared narratives between countries like India and Australia.”
The filmmaker says that he is enjoying working on the projects that he is part of. “As a director and producer, I love the variety in the projects I take on. From The Dry and Force of Nature to The Surfer, and now Shiver, my company is focused on creating a range of films that speak to global audiences while maintaining a unique Australian voice. It’s been a rewarding journey, and I look forward to the future of Australian cinema, both locally and internationally.”
