Robert Connolly returns with ‘Force of Nature: The Dry 2’ at Chennai International Film Festival

Ask him about the perception that Australian films get overshadowed by American or British films, and the filmmaker says that it is true to some extent, especially because of the English language. "Australian cinema has to compete with Hollywood's massive budget films. However, I’m proud of the success of The Dry and Force of Nature, as they’ve done well commercially in Australia, proving that big, commercially successful films can be made in Australia too. That’s one reason I find the Indian film industry so fascinating. Despite the global dominance of Hollywood, Indian cinema is incredibly popular in Australia, especially among the large Indian community. It’s interesting to see how contemporary commercial Indian cinema is gaining recognition in Australia as well. I’ve enjoyed a few over the years and the most recent one that caught my attention is All We Imagine As Light, which was nominated for a Golden Globe. I’m also fascinated by the rising wave of contemporary commercial Indian cinema, which has begun to find success internationally."

The filmmaker is now working on his next project project called Shiver, based on a book by author Nikki Gemmell. "It’s a love story set against the backdrop of Antarctica and climate change, featuring a young journalist and a scientist. The film is in the final stages of financing and casting. It’s exciting to explore how the Antarctic, a place of global concern, serves as the setting for this intimate love story. I'm excited to bring that world to audiences, hopefully including those in Chennai, and give them a sense of a place they've never been."

Robert recently tested waters on the production side as well with The Surfer, starring Nicolas Cage. “ I recently took on the role of producer for The Surfer, an Australian-Irish co-production starring Nicolas Cage. Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, it premiered at Cannes this year to great reception. Co-productions, which were once viewed with skepticism, now seem like the future. They allow for stories that cross cultural boundaries, which is particularly exciting when you think about the shared narratives between countries like India and Australia.”

The filmmaker says that he is enjoying working on the projects that he is part of. “As a director and producer, I love the variety in the projects I take on. From The Dry and Force of Nature to The Surfer, and now Shiver, my company is focused on creating a range of films that speak to global audiences while maintaining a unique Australian voice. It’s been a rewarding journey, and I look forward to the future of Australian cinema, both locally and internationally.”

Email: sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X- @psangeetha2112