Aparna Sen-Anjan Dutt's 'Ei Raat Tomar Amar' to release on January 31

The Parambrata Chattopadhyay directorial, Ei Raat Tomar Amar, starring icons Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt, is a sensitive portrayal about an elderly couple's relationship through one night as the storm brews outside. The film is all set to release on January 31, 2025.

The screening of Ei Raat Tomar Amar at KIFF received a fantastic response. The choc-o-block auditorium was ecstatic, and the crowd was a mix of audience spread across three generations.