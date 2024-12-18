Aparna Sen-Anjan Dutt's 'Ei Raat Tomar Amar' to release on January 31

The Parambrata Chattopadhyay directorial, Ei Raat Tomar Amar, starring icons Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt, is a sensitive portrayal about an elderly couple's relationship through one night as the storm brews outside. The film is all set to release on January 31, 2025.
The screening of Ei Raat Tomar Amar at KIFF received a fantastic response. The choc-o-block auditorium was ecstatic, and the crowd was a mix of audience spread across three generations.
Nostalgia, admiration, curiosity for the never before coming together of Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt as an onscreen couple seemed to have touched the cine lovers in the right chord.
Aparna says, "Anjan is the sole reason for me being in this film. Having directed him, it's been a pleasure acting with him. Perhaps the level of comfort has found its way into our intimate exchanges in Ei Raat Tomar Amar."
To this Anjan adds, "I can claim responsibility of a very young Param's entry into this world as much as Rina di (Aparna) is the force behind a young me setting out to become an actor. Today, it's a beautiful coincidence that Param, the director successfully has brought together Rinadi and me as co-actors in his film."
The director marks that the idea of the film is extremely close to his heart. "Having lost my parents at a young age, subjects that involve the elderly and the intrigue in relationships that survive through decades have always interested me and I have tried to aptly reflect it in the film Ei Raat Tomar Amar."