Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ to be released on January 23

Inspired by the play and film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, this adaptation explores justice, human conflicts, and societal biases. The story unfolds through characters from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, political beliefs, and sexual orientations, mirroring the complexities of contemporary society.

The newly released poster shows the movie’s gripping theme, featuring a broken clock and fractured glass, symbolising tension and a race against time. The striking visual elements hint at the intense drama the film promises to deliver. Srijit has collaborated with SVF once again to create a thought-provoking social drama that is expected to leave a lasting impact on audiences.