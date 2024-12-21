Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ to be released on January 23

Director Srijit Mukherji and SVF are gearing up for the theatrical release of Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei on January 23, 2025. The makers have unveiled the first poster of the film, giving audiences a glimpse into its intense and layered narrative.
The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Kaushik Ganguly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Phalguni Chatterjee, Kaushik Sen, Anirban Chakrabarti, Rahul Banerjee, Ananya Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Kanchan Mullick, Ritwick Chakraborty, Arjun Chakrabarty, and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay.
Inspired by the play and film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, this adaptation explores justice, human conflicts, and societal biases. The story unfolds through characters from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, political beliefs, and sexual orientations, mirroring the complexities of contemporary society.
The newly released poster shows the movie’s gripping theme, featuring a broken clock and fractured glass, symbolising tension and a race against time. The striking visual elements hint at the intense drama the film promises to deliver. Srijit has collaborated with SVF once again to create a thought-provoking social drama that is expected to leave a lasting impact on audiences.