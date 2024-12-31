Jason Momoa is Lobo in DCU's 'Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow'; returns to play a DC character for the 2nd time

DC fans are ready for a wild ride! After a brief departure from the erstwhile DCEU (DC Extended Universe), Jason Momoa is roaring back, but this time not as the King of Atlantis. The Aquaman star is set to unleash his inner beast as the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, as reported by a popular media outlet .
Jason Momoa, a longtime fan of the character, has finally landed the role of the notoriously violent and irreverent Lobo. This casting choice promises to inject a dose of unexpected energy and humor into the rebooted DC Universe (DCU). Even DCU co-head James Gunn shared an uncaptioned post presumably as a nod the news of this exciting casting.
Jason confirmed the news himself by sharing a post on is Instagram account. The post featured a screenshot of an earlier excerpt from an article published by a media outlet. "So Lobo was... I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role," he said. "I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it's a f**k yeah. I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there," reads the text from the post. Humorusly conforming the casting, Jason captioned the post, "They called."
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock as Supergirl, will follow Superman in the new DC slate. As per the source, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and a talented supporting cast, including Matthias Schoenaerts and Eve Ridley, this film is shaping up to be a thrilling addition to the DC Universe.
So, buckle up, DC fans! Jason Momoa as Lobo is about to bring the house down.