Director Mati Diop makes history at Berlinale; top awards for Sebastian Stan, Emily Watson

No Other Land, though, turned out to be the night's most popular and topical winner. The documentary is a devastating on-the-ground study of Palestinian life under Israeli occupation, directed by a four-person Palestinian-Israeli collective. Juror Thomas Heise described the film as "[showing] us how the inhuman, ignorant politics of the Israeli government consciously wreaks havoc". He continued, "Bearing witness and doing this responsibly and precisely -- that is the true basis of any documentary film."