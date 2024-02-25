'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' turns 30: Lead actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says, 'it’s relevant even today'

One of the most-loved rom-coms of the 90s, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, marks its 30th anniversary today. Reminiscing the film, lead actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthy mentioned in an interaction with a media publication how the film is relevant to this date.

“Wow! 30 years mein logon ka punar-janam ho jaata hai (In 30 years, people get reborn). We are still going strong. I guess it’s a miracle that it’s relevant even today,” she remarked ecstatically.

For the uninitiated, the film tells a story of unrequited love that the young Sunil (Shah Rukh Khan) has for Anna, which finally results in the latter ending up with another man and Sunil getting heartbroken. However, the story ends happily for Sunil in another way. Turns out that the story helmed by Kundan Shah, which was considered unconventional then, has aged well with time.

“The romance in the 90s was very exaggerated. Kundan turned it into something real and honest. People say KHKN is Shah Rukh’s film. I say it is Kundan’s baby,” Suchitra noted.

The 48-year-old actress also shared how she still receives criticism on social media for choosing Chris (Deepak Tijori) over Sunil. “Even today I’m given gaalis (cuss words) on Twitter. They say no wonder you didn’t marry Sunil because you don’t deserve him,” she laughed, adding, “I know it’s all because of the love for the film. For a lot of people, it is very personal.”

So, in case you have not watched the film, this might be your cue! And if you have, we would suggest a rewatch this Sunday afternoon for a heavy dose of the effervescent 90s nostalgia.

