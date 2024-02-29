Character looks from Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi's 'Murder Mubarak' revealed

If you love to exercise your brains by solving murder mysteries, here’s one you should not miss. The stellar cast of Murder Mubarak directed by Homi Adajania comes to life as the show will start streaming from March 15 onwards on Netflix. Ahead of the premiere, here's the character reveal of the cast who portray interesting roles from the elite society of New Delhi. The murder-mystery drama is based on the novel by Anuja Chauhan, Club You to Death and stars Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma and others.
Murder Mubarak will transport you to the capital where death at an elite club opens an investigation which keeps on uncovering layers of complexities with several suspects who come to surface. Director Homi commented about the cast, saying, “…they're the cherry, the icing, and the sprinkles on top, bringing the heat and a whole lot of zesty flair to this murderous extravaganza.”
The characters span from a gossip queen to a creative artist, with everyone having something to conceal and something to reveal. The movie is sure to have a dash of spice and wit with a pinch of comedy and fierceness making it a perfect ‘masala’ movie for today’s audience.
Murder Mubarak is all set to start streaming on Netflix from March 15. So gather your detective minds and start binge watching the episodes!