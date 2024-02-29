Character looks from Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi's 'Murder Mubarak' revealed

If you love to exercise your brains by solving murder mysteries, here’s one you should not miss. The stellar cast of Murder Mubarak directed by Homi Adajania comes to life as the show will start streaming from March 15 onwards on Netflix. Ahead of the premiere, here's the character reveal of the cast who portray interesting roles from the elite society of New Delhi. The murder-mystery drama is based on the novel by Anuja Chauhan, Club You to Death and stars Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma and others.