Actor Rohit Agarwal opens up about his role in 'Amar Colony'

Actor Rohit Agarwal is all geared up to feature in Siddharth Chauhan’s upcoming film, Amar Colony, releasing on Open Theatre on July 5. Amar Colony delves into the intertwined lives of its tenants, who give in to their deepest desires and emotional struggles, exposing the raw, unfiltered facets of their personalities. The film also features Ayush Shrivastava, Nimisha Nair, Sangeeta Agarwal, Sreejith Vijay and Deepak Sharma among others.

Asking about his role in the film, he mentions, “I am very grateful and thankful to have gotten a role like this to play on-screen, my character's name is Krishna, a rag-picker from the mountains who is in his adolescent period. He is very innocent and, at the same time, naïve. That's all I can say about my character at this moment, but the rest you can see on screen.”

Talking about why this film is a must-watch, he said that there are various reasons why not just one, but many should watch this film as it’s very different from the usual twists and turns you see in cinema these days.

The story revolves around a colony, and people can relate to it because such situations are happening around us, even if we aren't aware of them. No one has taken a step to show such issues on screen with such boldness. The characters are very simple yet unique, and the storyline is so tight that it will keep you gripped, the comical punches are the best part! You'll see for yourself."

Talking about his experience working on this film, he said, “My experience was amazing, to be honest, this was my first feature film, and I would like to thank Siddharth sir for giving me the opportunity and recognising the qualities or traits he was looking for in Krishna. I had an amazing time shooting in the mountains."