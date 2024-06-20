Tallinn award-winning drama 'Amar Colony' gets an OTT release date

Independent filmmaker Siddharth Chauhan's highly anticipated debut feature film, Amar Colony, is set to arrive on Open Theatre OTT platform on July 5. The film, which has garnered critical acclaim and awards on the festival circuit, promises a unique and thought-provoking exploration of the human condition.
Starring Nimisha Nair, Sangeeta Agrawal and Usha Chauhan, Sreejith Vijay, Ayush Shrivastava, Deepak Sharma and others, Amar Colony takes viewers on a captivating journey into the lives of the residents of a small apartment complex nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas. Through a blend of reality and fantasy, the film delves into the characters' deepest desires, frustrations, and struggles.
Chauhan's vision has been recognised by some of the most prestigious film festivals like Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), among others.
Director and writer Siddharth Chauhan says, “Amar Colony isn't a typical film. It's a deeply personal project, a world I hold close, filled with characters wrestling with their inner turmoil. Each one grapples with a touch of delusion, and the atmosphere is undeniably absurd. My biggest champions were the producers, who believed in my vision and gave me the freedom to create something truly unconventional.
"At its heart, Amar Colony explores the profound emptiness Devki feels in her restrictive home, the crushing loneliness Meera experiences wandering the desolate corridors and the purposelessness that colours Durga's life amidst her religious delusions. It's a film that delves into the human condition, showcasing it through a warped, yet strangely relatable, lens." he adds.
Amar Colony is a culmination of love and passion and delves into the depths of human desires and anxieties.