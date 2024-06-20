Tallinn award-winning drama 'Amar Colony' gets an OTT release date

Independent filmmaker Siddharth Chauhan's highly anticipated debut feature film, Amar Colony, is set to arrive on Open Theatre OTT platform on July 5. The film, which has garnered critical acclaim and awards on the festival circuit, promises a unique and thought-provoking exploration of the human condition.

Starring Nimisha Nair, Sangeeta Agrawal and Usha Chauhan, Sreejith Vijay, Ayush Shrivastava, Deepak Sharma and others, Amar Colony takes viewers on a captivating journey into the lives of the residents of a small apartment complex nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas. Through a blend of reality and fantasy, the film delves into the characters' deepest desires, frustrations, and struggles.

Chauhan's vision has been recognised by some of the most prestigious film festivals like Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), among others.