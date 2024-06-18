Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule’s release date shifted to December 6; makers share new poster

Fans of the fiery Pushpa Raj will have to wait a little longer to witness his return. The highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, has shifted its release date from Independence Day (August 15) to December 6, 2024.
Allu himself took to social media to share the news alongside a brand-new poster. The image showcases Allu’s character, Pushpa, in all his rugged glory, with a determined glint in his eyes and a sword resting on his shoulder. The caption simply read, “#Pushpa2TheRule in cinemas from December 6th, 2024.”
While the delay may sting for eager audiences, the makers assured it’s all in service of delivering an exceptional experience. A statement released by Mythri Movie Makers explained, “Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated Indian films. Following the immense success of Pushpa: The Rise, our responsibility to deliver excellence has increased significantly.”
They continued, “We have been working tirelessly to complete the movie and release it at once. However, due to remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work, we will not be releasing the film on August 15, 2024.” The note emphasised their commitment to quality, stating, “This decision is made in the best interest of the film, the audience and all stakeholders. Our goal is to provide a memorable experience on the big screen without compromising the quality.”
The originally planned August 15 release would have seen Pushpa clash with other highly anticipated films like Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa. However, Singham Again has since announced its postponement to Diwali 2024, leaving the Independence Day slot open for Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, and Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart.
While disappointed fans might have to wait a few extra months, the promise of a high-quality, action-packed experience with Pushpa 2: The Rule is sure to keep the excitement simmering until December 6.