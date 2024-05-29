‘Sooseki’ lyrical video takes fans behind the scenes of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Makers of the highly anticipated Allu Arjun film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, unveiled the lyrical video for the new song Sooseki on Wednesday. In a surprising move, instead of the anticipated music video, as the norm goes, they released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the song, offering fans a glimpse into the creative process of a shoot.
The lyrical video, featuring the voice of Shreya Ghoshal, begins on the film’s set, drawing viewers into the world behind the camera. Rashmika Mandanna is seen preparing for her performance. She meticulously rehearses her dance steps with co-star Allu Arjun, applies makeup, and enjoys the lively atmosphere on set. The video showcases not just the actors, but the entire crew, highlighting the collaborative effort required to bring a song to life. Director Sukumar and choreographer Ganesh Acharya are also seen working closely with Rashmika and Allu, guiding them through the intricate dance routines.
The video underscores the teamwork involved in filmmaking, featuring everyone from hairstylists to spot boys, assistants to the Director of Photography (DOP). Each member of the crew plays a vital role, contributing to the seamless execution of the song’s production.
Rashmika shared her excitement about the new track on X, writing, “I truly had manifested for a song where I could get the whole country grooving again.. and HERE it is..! I hope you like it as much as I lovvveeedddd dancing for this song.! I love you.. and we present to you. Srivalli and Pushpa!”
Earlier this month, the makers released the first single from the film, titled Pushpa Pushpa, which featured Allu performing his signature dance moves in a shoe-drop step. Both songs have generated significant buzz, building anticipation for the film's release.