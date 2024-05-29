‘Sooseki’ lyrical video takes fans behind the scenes of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

The lyrical video, featuring the voice of Shreya Ghoshal, begins on the film’s set, drawing viewers into the world behind the camera. Rashmika Mandanna is seen preparing for her performance. She meticulously rehearses her dance steps with co-star Allu Arjun, applies makeup, and enjoys the lively atmosphere on set. The video showcases not just the actors, but the entire crew, highlighting the collaborative effort required to bring a song to life. Director Sukumar and choreographer Ganesh Acharya are also seen working closely with Rashmika and Allu, guiding them through the intricate dance routines.