Allu Arjun enjoys lunch with wife Sneha at a local dhaba; pic goes viral

Allu Arjun, the stylish star known for his larger-than-life on-screen persona, recently displayed his down-to-earth side. A photo of the actor enjoying a casual lunch with his wife, Sneha Reddy, at a local dhaba has gone viral on social media.
The image, shared by a fan account, captured Allu in a crisp white shirt and black trousers, digging into a meal while on the phone. Sneha, dressed in a simple salwar kameez, sat beside him.
Fans across social media platforms showered the Aaryaactor with praise for his humility. Comments like “simplicity is the best policy” and “love seeing his down-to-earth nature” reflect the admiration fans have for the actor’s genuine personality.
While the exact location and date of the photo remain unclear, it provides a heartwarming glimpse into Allu’s life beyond the glitz and glamour of the film industry. This unfiltered moment resonated with fans, further solidifying his connection with them.
Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa, continues to dominate headlines. Allu Arjun has been busy filming for the past few years, taking a brief break before resuming work on the project. With shooting nearing completion, the film is set for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024.
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule promises another action-packed adventure featuring the actor alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and other talented actors round out the impressive supporting cast.
Beyond Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has another project confirmed with Sukumar, although details about his future ventures remain under wraps.