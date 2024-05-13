Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun cast votes in Hyderabad

Tollywood stars K Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun were among the first to cast their votes in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his wife Surekha, cast their votes at a polling centre in the posh Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Jr NTR, with his wife Lakshmi Pranithi and mother Shalini, cast his votes at the polling centre at Obul Reddy school in Jubilee Hills. They arrived at the centre even before the polling process began at 7 am and stood in a queue to exercise their franchise.