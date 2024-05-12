Shreyas Talpade opens up about resuming work post heart attack, says, ‘My recovery is still in progress’

Shreyas Talpade is taking a cautious approach after a heart scare last December. Following angioplasty surgery, he’s prioritising roles that won’t push his limits. “There are certain limitations right now because my recovery is still in progress. My doctors have said 'Another six months and you should be as good as new'. So, I will wait. But till that time, there are some films that I am working on which probably do not have those kind of action sequences or high-intensity drama sequences which I might not be able to do immediately,” he said in a recent interview.
While recovery takes centre stage, Shreyas isn’t idle. He’s looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Kartam Bhugtam, a psychological thriller hitting theatres on May 17. This project aligns perfectly with his current needs.
Beyond Kartam Bhugtam, the actor has a diverse slate on the horizon. He’ll portray former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, bring comedic flair to Welcome to the Jungle, and even reprise his voice acting role for the Hindi dub of Pushpa 2: The Rule.
“The kind of work that I'm doing right now and the line-up that I have in the next few months is very interesting. It's a nice mixed bag... I'm just keeping my fingers crossed and praying,” he added.
He also emphasised the importance of the theatrical experience. “Films should be released in theatres and then whatever happens, you just leave it up to the audience. I think they are the best judges. Once they are spending money and coming into theatres, they want their value for money.”
Looking back at his career, the artiste, known for his comedic roles in franchises like Golmaal and Houseful, expressed his joy at expanding his repertoire. “You are in this profession to explore different roles, different characters. When you are typecast, you feel a little frustrated. But then again, there comes a time when people look at you differently. There are certain films which break that mould and give you an opportunity to showcase something else. That is the opportunity. If you don't really strike gold with that, I think it's your loss,” he said.