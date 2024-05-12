Anand Ahuja shares a heartwarming pic of Sonam Kapoor with their son Vayu on Mother’s Day

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Anand Ahuja took to Instagram, showering Sonam Kapoor with love and reflecting on parenthood with a sweet caption: “Happy Mama Day times two, @sonamkapoor,” he wrote. “While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about.”
The unseen picture accompanying the caption stole hearts. It showcased Sonam, bathed in warm light, gazing lovingly at their son Vayu on a scenic balcony. The photo resonated with fans, garnering likes from Sonam’s family and fellow celebrities.
“Always learning,” Sonam replied to Anand’s post, adding a string of hearts, hinting at the constant lessons learned from motherhood. Fans chimed in with supportive comments, with one user calling them “So sweet,” another remarking, “So well said,” and a fan simply expressing their adoration, “Vayu and his mom are [heart emojis].”
This heartwarming exchange wasn’t their only celebration. Earlier in the week, Sonam celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with a collage of cherished moments. The photos documented their journey as a couple, with glimpses of their playful interactions and their undeniable love for their son Vayu. “To the love of my life. My everything,” Sonam wrote, expressing her gratitude for Anand’s unwavering support.
The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a star-studded Mumbai wedding, attended by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. Now, residing in London with their son, born in August 2023, Sonam and Anand continue to paint a picture of a happy family, proving that love and parenthood beautifully intertwine.