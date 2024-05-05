Shreyas Talpade opens up about his heart attack, questions Covid-19 vaccine’s side effects
Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade sparked discussion after raising concerns about a possible link between the Covid-19 vaccine and his recent heart attack. In a recent interview, Shreyas emphasised his healthy lifestyle, saying, “I don't smoke. I’m not really a regular drinker, I drink perhaps once a month. No tobacco, yes, my cholesterol was a little high, which I was told is normal these days. I was taking medication for that, and it had come down reasonably. So, if all the factors--no diabetes, no blood pressure, nothing, then what could be the reason?”
According to reports, the actor added, “I would not negate the theory. It was only after the Covid-19 vaccination is when I started experiencing some fatigue and tiredness. There has to be some amount of truth, and we cannot negate the theory. Maybe it is Covid or the vaccine, but there is something associated post that...It is very unfortunate because we genuinely don’t know what we have taken inside our bodies. We went with the flow and trusted the companies. I never heard of such incidents before Covid-19.”
Shreyas’s comments come after his heart attack on December 14, 2023, in Mumbai. He experienced discomfort following a film shoot and was subsequently admitted to Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent angioplasty.