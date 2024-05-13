Kannada actress Pavitra Jayaram dies in car accident

Kannada actress Pavitra Jayaram, who is best known for portraying the character of Thilottama in the popular Telugu television serial Trinayani, passed away in a road accident on Sunday. The car she was sitting in crashed near Mehbooba Nagar in Andhra Pradesh.
The car, which was returning to Hankere in the Mandiya district of Karnataka, lost control and hit a divider. Media reports also suggest that a bus going to Hyderabad from Vanaparthi later collided with the car. The actress succumbed to serious injuries and died on the spot. Among those injured in the accident were the actress' cousin Apeksha, driver Srikanth and actor Chandrakanth.
Actor Sameeip Acharyaa took to social media to express grief at the actress' untimely demise. He wrote, "Woke up to the news that you are no more. It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one." Further details from the police are awaited.
Pavithra started her career with the Kannada serial Jokali. In 2018, she debuted in the Telugu television industry with Ninne Pelladatha. The actress was especially lauded by the audiences for her work in Telugu television series'.