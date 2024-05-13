Kannada actress Pavitra Jayaram dies in car accident

Kannada actress Pavitra Jayaram, who is best known for portraying the character of Thilottama in the popular Telugu television serial Trinayani, passed away in a road accident on Sunday. The car she was sitting in crashed near Mehbooba Nagar in Andhra Pradesh.

The car, which was returning to Hankere in the Mandiya district of Karnataka, lost control and hit a divider. Media reports also suggest that a bus going to Hyderabad from Vanaparthi later collided with the car. The actress succumbed to serious injuries and died on the spot. Among those injured in the accident were the actress' cousin Apeksha, driver Srikanth and actor Chandrakanth.