Janhvi Kapoor insists no one can take Dhoni’s No. 7 jersey as she promotes ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’

Responding to queries regarding the presence of number 6 on her promotional outfits and what's the myth behind it, Janhvi answered in an 'Ask Me Anything' session with fans on Instagram. The actress explained, "Mahima's jersey number is 6, and although she is a big MS Dhoni fan, like we all are, his jersey number is 7."

"When we decided, Sharan Sharma, me, and all of us, what my jersey number should be in the film, we realised that out of respect, '7' should only be Dhoni sir's number, and we should pick another one. Six is supposed to be my lucky number, and hopefully, it is lucky for me," she added.

Janhvi further emphasised, "So, Mahima's jersey number is 6, and Dhoni sir's jersey number is 7, and should always be 7. No one should or can take the number 7."