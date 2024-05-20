Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan wish ‘man of the masses’ Jr NTR on his 41st b’day

Stars Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan, to name a few, have wished Jr NTR, who will begin shooting for his next with KGF director Prashanth Neel in August for a yet-untitled film, as he turned 41 on Monday.

Allu Arjun, who currently awaits the release of his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule, took to X and wished the star, who is fondly called the “man of masses”.

The actor wrote: “@alluarjun: Many many happy returns of the day Bava… FEAR is FIRE @tarak9999.”