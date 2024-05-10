Ram Charan turns makeup artist for Chiranjeevi; Upansana hypes up father-in-law
On Thursday, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi received the Padma Vibhushan award, the second-highest civilian honour given for exceptional and distinguished service. He received the award from President Droupadi Murmu during the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Taking to Instagram, his daughter-in-law Upansana Konidela shared a BTS video from a photoshoot featuring the actor before the ceremony.
Upasana shared a video on her story featuring Chiranjeevi, who was preparing for a photo shoot ahead of receiving the award. In the clip, Upasana asked the actor, “Mavayya (Father-in-law), what is common between Klin Kaara (Upasana and Charan’s daughter) and me?” To which, Chiranjeevi replied, “Klin Kaara… she is an extension of you, that’s it.” Upasana added, “No Mavayya, both our grandfathers are Padma Vibhushans (recipients),” prompting joyful laughter. The clip ended with a brief glimpse of Ram.
In another video, the Game Changer actor was seen applying makeup on his father, while his sister, Sushmita Konidela, filmed the scene. Tagging them, Upasana wrote, “Final touches.”
On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta.