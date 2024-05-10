Veteran actors Vyjayanthimala and Chiranjeevi honoured with Padma Vibhushan

In a ceremony on Thursday, veteran actors Vyjayanthimala and Chiranjeevi Konidela were awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, recognising their remarkable contributions to the film industry. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in the esteemed Thrown Room, also known as Darbar Hall, in Delhi.
The atmosphere brimmed with excitement as the audience erupted in cheers while witnessing the actors receive this esteemed honour. Chiranjeevi was accompanied by his wife Surekha, son and actor Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Konidela, who cheered as the actor received the award.
Vyjayanthimala, hailed as one of Indian cinema’s finest talents, captivated audiences with her acting prowess and mesmerising dance performances during the 1950s and 1960s. Her illustrious career boasts a plethora of memorable films including Devdas, Naya Daur, Aasha, Sadhna, Sangam, and Jewel Thief. Beyond Hindi cinema, she also showcased her talent in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali-language films. This isn’t the first time her talent has been recognized; she was previously honoured with the Padma Shri in 1968.
Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi, a reigning superstar in Telugu-language cinema, has left an indelible mark with over 150 feature films across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada languages. His repertoire includes acclaimed works such as Rudra Veena, Indra, Tagore, Swayam Krushi and Stalin. Despite his vast contributions, Chiranjeevi remains humble, his last cinematic appearance being in 2023’s Bhola Shankar, with anticipation building for his upcoming project Vishwambhara.
Chiranjeevi had previously been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2006, a testament to his enduring legacy in the world of cinema. This latest recognition as a Padma Vibhushan recipient further solidifies both Vyjayanthimala Bala and Chiranjeevi's status as stalwarts in the Indian film industry.