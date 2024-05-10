Veteran actors Vyjayanthimala and Chiranjeevi honoured with Padma Vibhushan

Vyjayanthimala, hailed as one of Indian cinema’s finest talents, captivated audiences with her acting prowess and mesmerising dance performances during the 1950s and 1960s. Her illustrious career boasts a plethora of memorable films including Devdas, Naya Daur, Aasha, Sadhna, Sangam, and Jewel Thief. Beyond Hindi cinema, she also showcased her talent in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali-language films. This isn’t the first time her talent has been recognized; she was previously honoured with the Padma Shri in 1968.