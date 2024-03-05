PM Narendra Modi meets legendary actor Vyjayanthimala in Chennai

During his recent visit to Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the venerable actor, Vyjayanthimala. He took to X to share the update along with snaps of the meeting. In the first picture, PM Modi was seen with his hands folded in reverence, as Vyjayanthimala enveloped him in a cream-coloured shawl.
The aura of grace was palpable as the actor adorned a resplendent cream and golden sari, embodying elegance personified. The next image showed both of them seated together in a room, engrossed in profound conversation—a testament to the shared reverence for the arts.
“Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema.” PM Modi’s tweet read.
The tweet ignited a flurry of responses across social media, as admirers hailed Vyjayanthimala and her art. A user, enraptured by her multifaceted talents, proclaimed, “These are the true artists of the classics.” Another comment read, “Her contributions to Bharatanatyam are even greater. She is undoubtedly the greatest exponent of the art form.”
Vyjayanthimala is a multifaceted Indian personality renowned for her prowess as an actress, dancer, and political figure. Celebrated as one of the luminaries of Indian cinema, she has been honoured with numerous awards. Beginning her illustrious career at the age of 16, she debuted in films with the Tamil-language film Vaazhkai (1949). This year on Republic Day she was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan award, India’s second highest civilian honour.