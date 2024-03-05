PM Narendra Modi meets legendary actor Vyjayanthimala in Chennai

The aura of grace was palpable as the actor adorned a resplendent cream and golden sari, embodying elegance personified. The next image showed both of them seated together in a room, engrossed in profound conversation—a testament to the shared reverence for the arts.

“Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema.” PM Modi’s tweet read.