Jr NTR wraps up the first schedule for ‘War 2’

Actor Jr NTR has wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming film War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan. A source told a media organisation that the actor wrapped up the first schedule on May 12.
“NTR Jr wrapped the first schedule of War 2 on May 12. He shot for some extensive action sequences over a schedule of 30 days in Mumbai, before heading back to Hyderabad,” the source was quoted as saying.
The Temper actor was also pictured casting his vote in Hyderabad on Monday. Jr NTR was seen at the polling centre at Obul Reddy school in Jubilee Hills with his wife Lakshmi Pranithi and mother Shalini. Reports stated that they arrived at the centre even before the polling process began at 7 am and stood in a queue to exercise their franchise.
Talking about War 2, the film is the sequel to the 2019 film War directed by Siddharth Anand, which starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The film, released in October was successful at the box office, minting more than INR 450 crores. War 2 marks the return of Hrithik as Major Kabir and also stars Kiara Advani and is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.
On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in the SS Rajamouli directional RRR along with Ram Charan. The film was well received by audiences worldwide and emerged as a global phenomenon. Apart from War 2, the actor also has Devara: Part 1 in his kitty which is being directed by Koratala Siva and marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Telugu-language cinema.