Rajkummar Rao recalls how he got that one line in RGV’s ‘Rann’ before debut in 2010

“So, we just went there and somebody asked me to read two lines, and I read. They called me and said ‘Aapka hogaya hai’. I was like ‘great, I am going to meet Ram Gopal Varma, and he was the one who gives work to a lot of outsiders... actors because he makes those kinds of films.”

Rajkummar expressed that he felt life was sorted. “I am going to meet him; he will see my scene, and maybe he will launch me in his next film.”

However, the scene on set was different from what he had imagined. “When I went on set, it was a small room with a chroma (screen) thing, and Ramu sir was not there,” he recalled.