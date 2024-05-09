Following the footsteps of his idol SRK, Rajkummar Rao levels up with INR 44 crore residence

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently purchased a property worth INR 44 crore in Mumbai. His idol Shah Rukh Khan was the one who inspired him to take such a huge step. The actor has also revealed that he and his wife, actress Patralekhaa have crafted their home with love.

In a recent interview, the Shahid star told a media publication that during one of their interactions, SRK had advised him to buy a house that was beyond his means.

He said, “Shah Rukh sir has taught me one thing, 'beta kabhi bhi ghar lega na, toh aukaat se thoda zyada lena. Phir upar wala bhi dekhta hai aur tu khud bhi zyada mehnat karega (son, whenever you buy a house, buy the one which is beyond your means. That way, you’ll work harder because you would want to earn it).’ I found this very fascinating.”

He further noted, “Having a home in the city is of course a dream and we have built it with love, Patralekhaa and I. Now, after pack-up, we just run to our home.”