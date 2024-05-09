Chad Michael Murray says he chooses roles keeping his children in mind

Murray began his acting journey on TV with appearances on One Tree Hill, Gilmore Girls, Dawson’s Creek and Riverdale. He then appeared in films such as A Cinderella Story, Freaky Friday and Fruitvale Station. The actor also starred in Chosen, Sun Records and Sullivan’s Crossing before returning to TV with the series Agent Carter.

Murray, who is a father to an 8-year-old son, a 6-year-old daughter, and daughter who he welcomed last August with wife Sarah Roemer, expressed how fatherhood has changed his outlook.

“So very much. I would say a lot of material, especially over the past five to eight years since my son was born. I chose it because I think one of the last things you really want is for your kids to be berated in school for what their parents are doing,” he said.

The actor ensures his family travels together when he has to film on location. “When we are in Nova Scotia filming Sullivan’s Crossing, we’re all there. I get to work, and I get to go home and play with the babies. Now, is this extra work for me on top, so I can’t be solely focused on Sullivan’s Crossing? Yeah, but that just means I need to better place my time and figure out how to manage this all.”