Ranveer Singh redefines glamour in a satin shirt and high heels at Tiffany’s Mumbai launch

Known for his flamboyant fashion choices, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh turned heads yet again at the Mumbai launch of luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. Ditching conventional menswear, Ranveer embraced a bold and androgynous look, shattering red carpet stereotypes.
Clad in a head-to-toe white ensemble – a crisp satin shirt, tailored trousers, and a sleek belt – the actor exuded sophistication. He completed the look with a pair of striking navy-blue sunglasses, a dazzling diamond necklace, and the unexpected – high heels. This daring sartorial choice sparked conversation and admiration, proving that style has no gender boundaries.
Beyond the red carpet, Ranveer has a personal connection to jewellery. In a candid interview, he revealed his most treasured pieces hold sentimental value. “Jewellery with personal, sentimental value attached to them are my favourite, most dear pieces,” he shared, highlighting his wedding ring gifted by his wife Deepika Padukone and a platinum engagement ring. He also holds dear his mother’s diamond earrings and his grandmother’s pearls.
For Ranveer, jewellery transcends mere adornment. “Men have been adorning themselves with jewellery for time immemorial. It’s something you do for yourself. Adorning yourself is a form of self-love…When I entered my teens, became more expressive with my style, I’d wear a lot of junk jewellery, lot of silver. My personal journey with jewellery has also evolved over time. When you wear it, it should make you feel good. And that's really the bottom line,” he was quoted as saying.
This isn’t Ranveer’s first time making a fashion statement with Tiffany & Co. Last year, he stunned audiences at the brand’s New York launch event in a white suit with a daring neckline. He layered a statement necklace over the ensemble and finished the look with black sunglasses.