Ranveer Singh redefines glamour in a satin shirt and high heels at Tiffany’s Mumbai launch

For Ranveer, jewellery transcends mere adornment. “Men have been adorning themselves with jewellery for time immemorial. It’s something you do for yourself. Adorning yourself is a form of self-love…When I entered my teens, became more expressive with my style, I’d wear a lot of junk jewellery, lot of silver. My personal journey with jewellery has also evolved over time. When you wear it, it should make you feel good. And that's really the bottom line,” he was quoted as saying.