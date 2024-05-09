Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari set to return to Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is a tryst for people who are interested in cinema and art that comes along with it. The upcoming edition of the 10-day film fest will take place in Cannes, Paris and many celebrities will be gracing the event, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

At the 77th edition of the festival on the French Riviera, Aditi and Aishwarya being the representatives of a global beauty brand, will be walking the red carpet this year. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made several appearances to the Cannes, Aditi made her first appearance in 2022.

When asked about her return to the festival, Aditi said, “I strongly advocate that women should confidently embrace their unique selves. Being associated with a brand that has continuously promoted women's empowerment is an honour.”