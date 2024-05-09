Asian action stars Dan Chupong and Tony Jaa join 'Lakadbaggha 2'

One of the most anticipated collaborations this year would be legendary Asian action stars Dan Chupong and Tony Jaa from the cult action Franchise Ong Bak join the cast of the sequel of the Indian Martial arts/ animal lover vigilante film Lakadbaggha titled Lakadbaggha 2 - The Monkey Business.
The film, which is scheduled to go on floors later this year is going to be a cinematic wonder and one of the must-watch movies for all action lovers. Anshuman Jha was starred in the first part Lakadbaggha as the lead and played the role of Arjun Bakshi, the animal vigilante is back to his training for the second part, after the birth of his daughter in America.
Anshuman Jha confirmed the news of the presence of some of the iconic a ction stars from Asia. He mentions, “Very excited to have begun training for Lakadbaggha 2 - the animal lover-vigilante universe gets bigger. Sunny Pang, Dan Chupong, Tony Jaa are some of the biggest Asian stars & I am a huge fan of these Asian stars. It will be a dream come true for me in addition to being a huge responsibility to be an action film with any of them."
Kecha Kamphakdee (Ong-Bak) and Vicky Arora (RRR and Ramayana) have been signed up to design the action for the film. Ad-film maker Sanjay Shetty would be donning the director’s hat for this film. Sanjay himself is a Krav-Maga World title holder in real life. The movie is expected to be shot across South East Asia.The addition of the Asian martial arts masters would elevate the action of the movie and make it a complete entertainer for the audience.