Asian action stars Dan Chupong and Tony Jaa join 'Lakadbaggha 2'

The film, which is scheduled to go on floors later this year is going to be a cinematic wonder and one of the must-watch movies for all action lovers. Anshuman Jha was starred in the first part Lakadbaggha as the lead and played the role of Arjun Bakshi, the animal vigilante is back to his training for the second part, after the birth of his daughter in America.

Anshuman Jha confirmed the news of the presence of some of the iconic a ction stars from Asia. He mentions, “Very excited to have begun training for Lakadbaggha 2 - the animal lover-vigilante universe gets bigger. Sunny Pang, Dan Chupong, Tony Jaa are some of the biggest Asian stars & I am a huge fan of these Asian stars. It will be a dream come true for me in addition to being a huge responsibility to be an action film with any of them."