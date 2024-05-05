Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megapolis’ teaser promises an epic sci-fi spectacle

Described as a ‘Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America,’ Megalopolis promises a clash of ideals. Driver portrays Cesar Catilina, a visionary artist seeking a utopian future, while Giancarlo Esposito takes on the role of Mayor Franklyn Cicero, a powerful figure determined to maintain the status quo. Caught in the middle is Nathalie Emmanuel as Julia Cicero, the mayor’s daughter torn between her love for Cesar and her loyalty to her father.