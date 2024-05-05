Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megapolis’ teaser promises an epic sci-fi spectacle

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola is back in the director’s chair after a 13-year hiatus, and his upcoming sci-fi drama Megalopolis is already generating buzz. The film’s first teaser was released recently and assures an interesting and thought-provoking ride.
The teaser opens with an intense close-up of Adam Driver’s face, before revealing him standing precariously on the edge of a skyscraper. Driver yells, “Time, stop!” and the world freezes, allowing him to regain his balance. This mind-bending glimpse hints at the film’s fantastical elements.
Described as a ‘Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America,’ Megalopolis promises a clash of ideals. Driver portrays Cesar Catilina, a visionary artist seeking a utopian future, while Giancarlo Esposito takes on the role of Mayor Franklyn Cicero, a powerful figure determined to maintain the status quo. Caught in the middle is Nathalie Emmanuel as Julia Cicero, the mayor’s daughter torn between her love for Cesar and her loyalty to her father.
The film boasts a powerhouse cast alongside Driver and Esposito, including Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, and Jon Voight. Coppola reportedly began writing the script in 1983, and with a budget of USD 120 million (partially funded by the sale of his winery!), Megalopolis is a passion project.
The sci-fi epic has already been selected to compete for the prestigious Palme d’Or at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, premiering on May 17, 2024. Buckle up, moviegoers – Coppola's Megalopolis promises a visually stunning adventure.