16th Habitat Film Festival to play host to 30 directors, 27 languages over 10 days

The 16th edition of the Habitat Film Festival, which opened in the national capital on Friday, will offer film enthusiasts what its organisers described as a "360-degree experience".

The ten-day festival at the India Habitat Centre will see the screening of films as varied as the Manoj Bajpayi-starrer Joram, which is now an international festival circuit favourite, to undiscovered gems in the Bodo, Tulu and Maithili languages, and from Manipur, which is yet to recover from the aftermath of the ethnic riots that wracked the state last year.

Varun Grover's All India Rank and Vetrimaaran's Tamil film Viduthalai Part 1 are two of the other much-anticipated films on the festival roster.

Festival spokesperson Vidyun Singh said the event will feature a curated selection of feature films, documentaries and short films. As many as 27 languages will be represented at the event.

Speaking about the festival's heritage, Vidyun said, "The standout feature of the festival is that it is the only one of its kind in the country that is dedicated solely to pan-Indian cinema. When we began this in 2006, there were really no platforms for regional cinemas, and independent cinema, and people mostly got to see mainstream cinema."

A familiar presence in the city's cultural circuit, Vidyun said the festival was launched "to be able to provide a platform for independent and regional cinema".

Vidyun said, "Over time regional cinema has found its place, not just in India but in the world. It is a very special kind of cinema because independent filmmakers address non-formulaic topics and issues."