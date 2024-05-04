SRK shares he will start shooting for next project in June; says, ‘I felt I could rest after three physically demanding films’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying some well-deserved downtime after a whirlwind 2023. Fans eagerly await his next project, but Shah Rukh revealed during an interview that filming won’t resume until later this year.
The Raees actor explained his decision to take a break, citing the physically demanding nature of his roles in last year’s blockbusters Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. “I just felt ki main thoda rest kar sakta hoon. Teen filmein kar chuka hoon (I felt I could rest. I did three physically demanding films), it took a lot of physical work also. So I said maybe I’ll take some time off. I told the whole team ki, main matches ko aaunga. Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July… we plan in June, to June se shuru hojayegi. So, I am absolutely free to come to all the matches. Main khushi se aata hoon. (Fortunately, I don’t shoot my next till August or June, we plan in June. It makes me happy to be here).”
In a previous interview, Shah Rukh jokingly referred to cricketer Virat Kohli as Bollywood's ‘son-in-law,’ referencing Virat’s marriage to actress Anushka Sharma. “I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity’s ‘daamad’. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time, spent a lot of time with them. I have known him since his dating period was going on and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So, he spent many days with us, and became very friendly.”
With his batteries recharged and a new film on the horizon, it seems Bollywood’s King Khan is ready to reclaim his throne later this year.