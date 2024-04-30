Kamal Hassan says he was delighted to know that Shah Rukh Khan still has a wish list

In a recent video, Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan, sat together for a candid conversation, providing a peek into their bond. In the clip, Kamal spoke about his upbringing, his beginnings and how his father taught him to embrace simplicity. He also spoke about, how he was happy to learn that Shah Rukh Khan has a wish to buy a plane.
Talking about his experience and a list of things he wanted to buy Kamal said, “So, I used to lie down and think, all I want is INR 10,000 per month. I would make a list of things I would want to do with that money. I don’t even remember the things on that list. But those wants helped me sleep…I recently watched an interview of Shah Rukh (Khan). He said he wanted to buy a plane. I felt happy seeing him because he still has a list.”
Kamal also spoke about his younger days and ‘his list’, saying, “There are a lot of those, a lot. My intention is not to list all of them. Listing them makes you go, ‘I want this, that, and this.’ That’s when I remind myself, that at Eldams Road (where his old family home is), my father gave me a small room that could perhaps fit two pianos. It was on the top floor… so, the heat! The restroom was three floors down. My father’s attitude was, ‘You know a lot so stay here. When you think you can’t go on like this, tell me and I will buy you a cow that you can rear.’”
On the work front, Kamal will be seen in Indian 2, a sequel to the film Indian directed by Shankar. He will also be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, among others.