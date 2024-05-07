Cinema

Allu Arjun celebrates 20 years of cult classic ‘Arya’, says it changed his life

The actor took to X and shared the poster of filmmaker Sukumar’s 2004 cult classic
Allu Arjun and (right) a poster of ‘Arya’
Superstar Allu Arjun on Tuesday celebrated the 20th anniversary of his cult classic film Arya, and said that it changed the “course of my life.”

Allu took to X and shared the poster of filmmaker Sukumar’s 2004 cult classic.

“20 years of Arya. It’s not just a movie… it’s a moment in time that changed the course of my life. Gratitude forever,” he wrote.

The romantic action comedy Arya, which also stars Anuradha Mehta, is touted to be one of the best films by Allu. It helped the actor gain the spotlight in his career and brought recognition for Sukumar in Telugu cinema. The film had a spiritual sequel titled Arya 2, which was released in 2009.

Arya narrates the story of Arya, an outgoing and free-spirited boy named Arya, who falls in love with Geetha, an introverted girl, who is on the shield of another man named Ajay.

Allu Arjun, one of the biggest stars in India today, currently awaits the release of Pushpa: The Rule, a sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. Both films are directed by Sukumar.

