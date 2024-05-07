Allu Arjun celebrates 20 years of cult classic ‘Arya’, says it changed his life

Superstar Allu Arjun on Tuesday celebrated the 20th anniversary of his cult classic film Arya, and said that it changed the “course of my life.”

Allu took to X and shared the poster of filmmaker Sukumar’s 2004 cult classic.

“20 years of Arya. It’s not just a movie… it’s a moment in time that changed the course of my life. Gratitude forever,” he wrote.