Cinema

‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ trailer: Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor’s film promises an interesting mix of love and cricket

The film is all set for a May 31 release
In frame: Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor
In frame: Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor

Get ready for a love story with a cricketing twist! The trailer for Mr & Mrs Mahi has dropped, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. This heartwarming sports drama follows a newly-married couple, united by an audacious dream: to conquer the cricket world.

In frame: Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor insists no one can take Dhoni’s No. 7 jersey as she promotes ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’

The whirlwind romance starts with an arranged marriage, but beneath the veil lies a shared passion for the game. Rajkummar’s character, a former aspiring cricketer, becomes Janhvi's coach, a doctor with a hidden love for cricket. We see glimpses of her gruelling training, her determination fueled by his guidance.

But their journey isn’t a smooth pitch. The trailer hints at challenges and self-doubt. Does she suspect his coaching is a way for him to relive his own cricketing dreams through her?

In frame: Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor wears an outfit inspired by red cricket ball to promote ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the man behind Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr & Mrs Mahi reunites him with Janhvi for their second collaboration. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film hits theatres on May 31. So, gear up for emotional highs, cricketing action, and a love story that redefines the meaning of teamwork! 

Rajkummar Rao
Janhvi Kapoor
Mr & Mrs Mahi

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com