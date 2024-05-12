‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ trailer: Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor’s film promises an interesting mix of love and cricket

Get ready for a love story with a cricketing twist! The trailer for Mr & Mrs Mahi has dropped, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. This heartwarming sports drama follows a newly-married couple, united by an audacious dream: to conquer the cricket world.
The whirlwind romance starts with an arranged marriage, but beneath the veil lies a shared passion for the game. Rajkummar’s character, a former aspiring cricketer, becomes Janhvi's coach, a doctor with a hidden love for cricket. We see glimpses of her gruelling training, her determination fueled by his guidance.
But their journey isn’t a smooth pitch. The trailer hints at challenges and self-doubt. Does she suspect his coaching is a way for him to relive his own cricketing dreams through her?
Directed by Sharan Sharma, the man behind Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr & Mrs Mahi reunites him with Janhvi for their second collaboration. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film hits theatres on May 31. So, gear up for emotional highs, cricketing action, and a love story that redefines the meaning of teamwork!