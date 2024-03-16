Paresh Rawal starrer ‘Shastry Virudh Shastry’ to be screened in Rajya Sabha

Shastry Virudh Shastry, the remake of Bengali movie Posto, both directed by duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee will be screened for the members of the Rajya Sabha on March 23. This iconic moment marks the first screening of a movie by Bengali directors in the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library building. The movie stars Paresh Rawal, Mimi Chakraborty, Neena Kulkarni, Manoj Joshi, Shiv Pandit and Kabir Pawa.
Shastry Virudh Shastry is not only the Hindi-language directorial debut of the director duo who have earlier churned out hits like Raktabeej, Praktan, Belasheshe, Gotro, Fatafati and more; but also marks the debut of Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty who played a lead in the original movie as well. A joint venture by Windows Production and Viacom 18, it has been written by Anu Singh Choudhary. The special screening will take place in the presence of the Secretary General, actor Paresh and co-director Nanidta.
Paresh expressed his excitement by saying, “I am simply overwhelmed and touched; for such a wonderful film. My career as an actor would have been thoroughly incomplete if I wouldn’t have done this film. Am thankful that such a subject was handled by someone like Shiboprosad because of the way you go about it, it’s so heart-touching.”
Shiboprosad on the other hand mentioned, “Shastry Virudh Shastry is our first Hindi film that garnered praises from everywhere. Once I had met Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi in Mumbai, who had said that a film is like a river that will flow without you knowing. It has happened with this film that found its own audience. I am glad that it is now going to be screened for the Rajya Sabha members.”
The movie deals with a poignant and heart-touching theme of upbringing. It has immense social relevance and aims to have an impact on the people through the medium of cinema.