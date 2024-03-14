Filmmakers are making stars today, not films: 'Amigo Garage' actor Mahendran

Yet, Amigo Garage marks the third time that Mahendran is playing a gangster. Does he feel like he gets boxed into this character type? “I have worked on a love story in Vizha, a comedy drama in Namma Oorukku Ennadhan Achu, and a horror film in Ripupbury. I have done that because I believe that the audience notices me more when I break boundaries and work on films that show me in different light,” he replies.

The title, Amigo Garage, comes from the film’s setting of a garage. “Amigo, as you know, comes from the well-known Spanish word that means ‘friend’. This film is also about this garage owner who falls in love with a Spanish woman. Before he can tell her about his feelings, she leaves for her home country. Amigo is one of the few words he learns from her,” he shares.

Although Mahendran earned the title ‘Master’ when his name got displayed on the big screen for the first time in Nattamai (1994), this title gained renewed prominence when he played a young Bhavani in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master. Acknowledging the director’s pivotal role in this success, Mahendran reflects, “Once I acted in Master, many producers trusted my ability and were willing to sign projects in my name. It also opened new avenues for me, and I found myself gaining opportunities from the Malayalam and Telugu industries as well.”

For Mahendran, a gripping one-line story is enough to convince him. “When a director can summarise the film with a few highlights, and if it engages me, I rest assured that the story will come out well. Although we have moved onto storyboards and pitch decks, I still think it’s the short narration of the director that always works,” he says.