Makers of Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ release the electrifying promo for the film’s first track

Get ready to be gripped by fear! The highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, has taken a step closer to its release with the unveiling of a thrilling promo for its first song, aptly titled Fear.
Janhvi Kapoor, making her Telugu film debut alongside Jr NTR, shared the electrifying promo on social media, writing, "Are you ready?" The song, composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, is set to drop on May 19.
The Fear promo is a potent combination of visuals and music, offering a glimpse into the film’s thematic heart. Fast-paced action sequences intertwine with lyrics that explore the battle between courage and fear, promising a powerful journey that mirrors the movie’s central conflict.
Scheduled for a theatrical release on October 10, Devara marks a landmark collaboration for both Janhvi and Jr NTR. This project also signifies Janhvi’s much-awaited debut in Telugu-language cinema
While excitement for Devara mounts, Janhvi recently opened up about her experience in a candid interview. “I never learned Telugu, and it's something I truly regret,” she confessed. “While I can understand the language phonetically, speaking remains a challenge. This is a deep regret for me.”
With the release of the Fear promo, Devara has undeniably captured the audience’s imagination. Jr NTR’s charisma and the promise of a thrilling narrative all add to the anticipation. October 10 can’t come soon enough for fans eager to witness this cinematic storm unfold.