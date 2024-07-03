Aditya Seal joins Kajol and Prabhu Deva in 'Maharagni'

Actor Aditya Seal is all set to join the star-studded cast of the highly anticipated film Maharagni-Queen of Queens. Directed by Charantej Uppalapati, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Kajol, Naseeruddin Shah and Prabhu Deva as the leads. Along with Aditya, the film will also see Jisshu Sengupta, Chhaya Kadam and Pramod Pathak in pivotal roles.

Aditya Seal, known for his compelling performances in films such as Tum Bin II and Student of the Year 2, is thrilled about his new role. The actor expressed his excitement, emphasising how significant this opportunity is for him.

"It's a dream come true for me," Aditya said. "I grew up watching Kajol's versatility as an actor and the 'God of Dance' Prabhu Deva. Sharing screen space with both the stalwarts is surreal. I am ecstatic about this opportunity to work alongside such legendary actors."