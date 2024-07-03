Aditya Seal joins Kajol and Prabhu Deva in 'Maharagni'

Actor Aditya Seal is all set to join the star-studded cast of the highly anticipated film Maharagni-Queen of Queens. Directed by Charantej Uppalapati, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Kajol, Naseeruddin Shah and Prabhu Deva as the leads. Along with Aditya, the film will also see Jisshu Sengupta, Chhaya Kadam and Pramod Pathak in pivotal roles.
Aditya Seal, known for his compelling performances in films such as Tum Bin II and Student of the Year 2, is thrilled about his new role. The actor expressed his excitement, emphasising how significant this opportunity is for him.
"It's a dream come true for me," Aditya said. "I grew up watching Kajol's versatility as an actor and the 'God of Dance' Prabhu Deva. Sharing screen space with both the stalwarts is surreal. I am ecstatic about this opportunity to work alongside such legendary actors."
Maharagni-Queen of Queens promises to be a captivating blend of drama, dance, and emotion, bringing together some of the finest talents in the industry. Aditya Seal's addition to the cast is expected to bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the film.
Kajol, who has reunited with choreographer-director Prabhu Deva after 27 years for the film, will be seen essaying a fearless protagonist in the film. The teaser of the film, which was unveiled last month, gives a glimpse of Kajol, in a never-seen-before avatar, playing a character who believes in not asking for power but snatching it away.
The teaser opens with Prabhu Deva stepping out of a charter plane as he takes down a group of goons. The action then shifts to Samyuktha Menon, who shares her pursuit of revenge. As the teaser progresses, Naseeruddin Shah is seen lying in a hospital bed sharing his heartfelt last wish and Kajol emerges in her ‘Maharagni’ avatar.
Maharagni-Queen of Queens is a pan-India film set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The makers will announce the release date soon.