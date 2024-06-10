Kajol’s ‘The Trial’ co-star Noor Malabika Das found dead in Mumbai

In a case of suspected suicide, former air-hostess-turned-actress Noor Malabika Das, who worked with Kajol in the streaming show The Trial, was found dead at her Mumbai flat four days ago, creating ripples in the film circles, official sources said on Monday.

Hailing from Assam, Mumbai-born Malabika (31) worked as a stewardess with Qatar Airways for several years before switching careers to become an actress. The police said that following complaints of a foul smell emanating from her home in Oshiwara on Saturday, a team broke open the door and found her partly mutilated and decomposing body.

She had allegedly hanged herself on Thursday (June 6), but it was only after the neighbours’ complained of foul smell that the matter came to light. The police have seized her mobile phones, some diaries, medicines and other personal items from the rented flat and registered an accidental death report.